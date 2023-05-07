iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

