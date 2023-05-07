iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

