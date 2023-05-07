iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

