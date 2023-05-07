iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 354,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,997,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.