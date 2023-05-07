iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

