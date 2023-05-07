Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.59 on May 30th

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

