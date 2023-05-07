John L. Brottem Sells 1,414 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.19. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

