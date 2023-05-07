JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in JOYY by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

