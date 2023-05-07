JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 on July 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 453 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,104.88 and a beta of 0.70. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 386 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 481 ($6.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 14.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In related news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £33,557 ($41,925.29). Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.