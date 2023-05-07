Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KROS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ KROS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

