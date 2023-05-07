Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,867 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

KNSL stock opened at $328.43 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

