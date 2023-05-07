KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace Sells 17,499 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KLAC stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

