Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $58.08 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 992,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 153,826 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

