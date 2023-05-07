Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Kodiak Sciences worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

KOD opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

