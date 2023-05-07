Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $33.65. Koppers shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 6,947 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Koppers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $690.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

See Also

