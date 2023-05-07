Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on LB shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$31.99 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8914373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

