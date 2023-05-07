Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.