Lincoln National Corp Acquires 452 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

