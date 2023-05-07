Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,693 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,642.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,865,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,971,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 309,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,641 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

