Lincoln National Corp Sells 849 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CL opened at $80.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

