Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.99.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $268,816. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

