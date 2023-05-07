Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Livent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Livent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

