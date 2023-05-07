LL Flooring (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LL Flooring Price Performance

NYSE:LL opened at $3.55 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

Further Reading

