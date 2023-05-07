LL Flooring (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
LL Flooring Price Performance
NYSE:LL opened at $3.55 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LL Flooring (LL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.