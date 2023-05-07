LPL Financial LLC Acquires 145,358 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

