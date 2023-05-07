LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,417 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

