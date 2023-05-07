LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

