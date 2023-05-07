LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,453 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 175,042 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $272.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $307.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.