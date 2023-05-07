LPL Financial LLC Buys 81,755 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $25,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

