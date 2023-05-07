LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.52. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

