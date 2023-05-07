LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHF. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,560.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $253.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.06. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $287.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

