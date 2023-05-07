LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

