LPL Financial LLC Has $20.98 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,117 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

