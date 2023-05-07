LPL Financial LLC Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

