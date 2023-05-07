LPL Financial LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

PBUS opened at $41.04 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

