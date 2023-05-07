LPL Financial LLC Has $23.04 Million Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.11% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

