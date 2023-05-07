LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,337,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.95. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

