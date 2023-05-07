LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $24,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

