LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

