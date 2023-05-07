LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $278.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock worth $4,996,408 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

