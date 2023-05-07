LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,747 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

