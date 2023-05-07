LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,757 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after acquiring an additional 258,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

