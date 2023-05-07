LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,699 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.