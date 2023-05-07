LPL Financial LLC Purchases 216,875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.56% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.