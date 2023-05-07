LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,773 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

