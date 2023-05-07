LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IRM opened at $56.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

