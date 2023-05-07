LPL Financial LLC Sells 141,192 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,298,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

