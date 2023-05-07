LPL Financial LLC Sells 255,056 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.02% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.95 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

