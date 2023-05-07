LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

