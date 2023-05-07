LPL Financial LLC Sells 57,967 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,967 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Block worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Block by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Block by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Block by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 742,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $98.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.