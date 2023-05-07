LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.